Tehran reduces diplomatic ties with Australia

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei described Australia’s decision to downgrade diplomatic relations as “unjustified” and said, “We do not welcome the reduction in diplomatic ties, as we believe there was no reason or justification for this action, and it impacts the relationship between our two nations.”

Baghaei emphasized that, in line with diplomatic protocols, Iran has responded to Australia’s move by lowering the level of Australian diplomatic representation in Tehran. He confirmed that this measure coincides with the exit of the Australian ambassador from Iran.

Despite the diplomatic limitations, Baghaei noted that Iran’s consular section in Canberra remains operational and stressed that the embassy is striving to provide necessary consular services to Iranian citizens residing in Australia.

He also dismissed allegations of anti-Semitism against Iran, calling them “ridiculous and baseless.”

Earlier, on August 26, the Australian Prime Minister claimed that Tehran was involved in two anti-Semitic attacks in Australia and ordered that Iran’s ambassador in Canberra, Ahmad Sadeghi, along with three other Iranian diplomats, leave the country within seven days.

Canberra also suspended the operations of its embassy in Tehran and urged Australian citizens living in Iran to depart as soon as possible if conditions permit.

MNA/