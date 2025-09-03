Triggering snapback mechanism not to affect Iran's oil export

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he emphasized that the Iranian Oil Ministry has adopted effective and necessary measures to counter the snapback mechanism if activated.

"Naturally, we will take the necessary measures based on the circumstances,” he emphasized.

Turning to the volume of oil sales, Paknejad stated that his ministry does not have any problems exporting oil overseas, and it exported more than 21,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to July 21, 2025), compared to the same period last year.

Back on August 29, Paknejad had said that snapback sanctions may create partial obstacles for oil sales, but Iran is fully prepared to maintain exports and overcome restrictions.

He acknowledged that activating snapback sanctions could impose limits on oil sales, but stressed that the country is not powerless in facing these challenges.

Iran's oil minister highlighted that Iran’s oil industry has gained valuable experience in bypassing restrictions and sustaining oil sales over recent years. He added that the ministry’s specialized team is ready to plan and adapt to ensure continuous exports under various sanction conditions.

MA/ISN1404061207138