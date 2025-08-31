https://en.mehrnews.com/news/235947/ Aug 31, 2025, 9:04 AM News ID 235947 World Middle East World Middle East Aug 31, 2025, 9:04 AM Al-Qassam publishes footage of fallen commanders in Gaza TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades released, for the first time, images of its commanders killed during the Gaza war. MNA/6575278 News ID 235947 کپی شد Related News Senior Israeli officer killed in Gaza Tags Hamas Israeli Regime Palestine Al-Aqsa Storm Operation Ezzedeen al-Qassam Brigades Gaza Strip war on Gaza Gaza genocide Gaza war
Your Comment