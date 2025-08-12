US and China extend trade truce until November

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep the pause in place until 10 November, while Beijing also announced an extension, BBC reported.

It means the US will hold its levy on Chinese imports at 30%, while China will keep a 10% tariff on American goods.

Washington had threatened trade taxes as high as 145% on Chinese products earlier this year, with Beijing hitting back with 125% duties on US shipments. The rates for both countries were scaled back after a round of trade talks held in Geneva in May.

The latest extension will give more time for further negotiations about "remedying trade imbalances" and "unfair trade practices", the White House said.

It cited a trade deficit of nearly $300bn (£223bn) with China in 2024 - the largest among any of its trading partner.

The talks will also aim to increase access for US exporters to China and address national security and economic issues, the statement said.

MNA