Iran astronomy Olympiad team becomes world champions again

The Iranian team has achieved a remarkable feat at the 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), securing the first-place position with a clean sweep of five gold medals.

The Iranian team in this edition of the competitions consisted of Hossein Soltani, Hirbod Foadazi, Hossein Masoumi, Arshia Mirshamsi Kakhki, and Ali Naderi Lordejani, who were able to win five gold medals and become champions of the 2025 World Championships in India.

The International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) is an annual astronomy and astrophysics competition for high school students. It is one of the international science olympiads. This years's edition was held in India's Mumbai.

MNA