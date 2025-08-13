Military base in Anchorage to host Putin-Trump summit

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump, scheduled for Friday, will be held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a combined US Air Force and Army installation in Anchorage, Alaska, CNN reported, citing White House officials.

According to the network, the US faced serious challenges in securing a venue for the summit. The peak tourist season in Alaska left virtually no suitable public facilities available. After considering options in Juneau, Anchorage, and Fairbanks, organizers determined that only Anchorage had the necessary infrastructure.

Sources said the White House had hoped to avoid holding the meeting on a US military facility, but Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson ultimately proved to be the only location meeting all requirements.

On August 8, Trump announced that he expected to meet with the Russian president in Alaska on August 15. Later, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed the plan, saying the leaders would focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

MNA/