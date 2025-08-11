Tehran to host 35th Islamic Banking Conference

The conference will be held with the participation of senior managers and experts in the country's banking system, and activists in this field.

The challenges and limitations of banks in financing investment in production, development and evolution of Islamic financing tools in the country's banking system, banking business models and classification of banks in Iran, preventive supervisory measures to improve banking system, requirements for improving interaction with the international banking system, new financial technologies and regulation and principles of corporate governance, shareholding structure and bank management are among the topics of the conference that will be discussed.

According to the conference secretariat, interested experts, researchers, banking experts, professors, and students can submit their original articles to the conference secretariat latest by August 22.

