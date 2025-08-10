  1. Iran
  2. Iran
Aug 10, 2025, 9:01 AM

3 terrorists killed in SE Iran

3 terrorists killed in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Police in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province managed to eliminate three armed terrorists in Saravan.

The Sistan and Baluchestan Police Information Center announced the killing of three terrorists in Saravan.

According to Mehr News Agency, the center reported that in the early hours of Sunday, security forces patrolling Saravan County were subjected to an unprovoked armed attack by militants. In response, the police forces killed three of the armed assailants and are pursuing the remaining attackers.

The statement added that one police officer was martyred during the clash, and another was injured and taken to a medical facility.

MNA/

News ID 235228

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News