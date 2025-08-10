3 terrorists killed in SE Iran

The Sistan and Baluchestan Police Information Center announced the killing of three terrorists in Saravan.

According to Mehr News Agency, the center reported that in the early hours of Sunday, security forces patrolling Saravan County were subjected to an unprovoked armed attack by militants. In response, the police forces killed three of the armed assailants and are pursuing the remaining attackers.

The statement added that one police officer was martyred during the clash, and another was injured and taken to a medical facility.

MNA/