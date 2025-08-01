Israel bombs multiple areas in Lebanon

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported at least seven air raids on towns in the Bekaa Valley and a mountainous region in Baalbek in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, far from the southern border with Israel on Thursday. It also said more attacks targeted the Ghaziyeh area of south Lebanon, leading to a fire at a warehouse.

Israel’s War Minister Katz claimed that Israel was launching what he described as a “violent renewed attack on the largest site for the production of precision missiles belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon”, according to local broadcaster Channel 12.

The Israeli raids targeted the outskirts of Brital town and Nasiriyah town in Tallet al-Sunduq area in the Bekaa Valley, as well as the vicinity of Jarmak area in Jezzine, and the areas of Mahmoudiya and Khardali.

MNA/