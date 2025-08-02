Khatibzadeh sheds light on nuclear talks, Israeli aggression

The full transcript of the interview as provided by Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is as follows:

花絮：

Which day did you arrive in Beijing?

I think 2 days ago, I arrived, I am leaving tomorrow. it was my first destination after the us and Israeli aggression. So it shows to what extent we attach importance to China.

It's a sensitive time with the tensions going on currently between Iran and Israel.



Indeed, it is very sensitive, not only because of the aggression started by americans and israelis, but also it is once a century incident and events which are happening. What we are seeing is another transformation in international relations, americans are trying to impose their hegemony over others. So this is very sensitive time, and you have to be very vigilant about what's going on.

正文：

Doctor Khatibzadeh it's great to have you here in Beijing and welcome on Talk with World Leaders.

Thank you very much. Thank you for inviting me.

Do you see there's a further possibility of escalation as what's been reported in the news recently with the current conflict? And what is Iran's bottom line?



The escalation always possible when the other side of the aisle is Israel and the United States. Iran is for peace. Iran has always been for peace. For the last few centuries, Iran has not started any war against anybody. And Iran has been anchor of the stability in that region. Iran has been a civilizational state. Iran has been there for millennia, is going to remain there for millennia. Israelis would like to make the Palestinian state impossible through all these atrocities they are doing. Because of that, escalation always is possible. But the bottom line is that there is a huge awareness right now in the middle east from Egypt to Turkey, to Saudi Arabia, to the Persian Gulf, that the Israelis that the real threat. Americans are trying to misuse the relationships in the region and misuse power to exercise their hegemony over other countries. They have the illusion that the middle east is a place through which they can set the future order of international relations.

There is will and commitment and capacity and capability in countries such as Iran to stand against this wave of hegemony coming from the United States and Washington and to stand against the Israeli atrocities in the region.

There is also growing concern that this is going to grow into a wider or broader military confrontation or tensions in the Middle East. How do you look at that sort of perception and statement?

As Iran, we are all we can to prevent that. We actually did our best even before this aggression to prevent this war. But a full-fledged war is always an option, because the United States and Israel have no boundaries. We can just change this situation if we send a very strong signal altogether: the future of the Middle East is not the way that they picture, in which Israelis and Americans are the hegemon and they do have military/intelligence edge over all other countries. We need a stable region, and the key is the state of Palestine. The Palestinian issue is the most important thing. You have to be very careful that Palestine is the root cause of all the problems that we have. Israelis, by not accepting the state of Palestine, are making all these problems. A full-fledged war is not a good alternative to what we are doing. Iran, China, and other responsible countries are trying their best, exercising everything they have in hand to prevent such a alternative, and this is why up until now we have try to be restrained measured and preventing such sort of scenario which would be a disaster not only for the region but would become an endless war for the United States.

Doctor, your military officers, generals, and there's also nuclear scientists that have been assassinated recently, and also in recent years, this has been happening. Do you think this exposes a certain sort of vulnerability in your intelligence or counterintelligence system? How do you take steps to address that?



You have to be looking at Israel as a terrorist cult. I'm not going to challenge that. Probably they are the best assassins in the world by nature. They were created based on this nature—to assassinate, to sabotage, to manipulate; they are trained to assassinate. This is the nature of this terrorist entity that calls itself Israel. This is not just my opinion—look at Israel’s history: they have assassinated anyone who opposes them. This was also a huge covert but coward operation. Those familiar with that will know that security operations of course is a great challenge. We are looking into this. We are working on countering these assassinations in Iran. But doing security operations and assassinations in a country such as Iran with 90 million population and vast territory, maybe being a sort of tactical strategy for Israel. I’m not telling you that they are not the best assassins in the world. But we are determined to stop them and impose pain on them to the extend that they know this is not the way that they can treat the proud Iranian nation.

I think over the past year, Iran has announced the dismantling of networks allegedly linked to Mossad. Do you think this would act as some sort of deterrent for further future infiltration into your country's core security system?



You should not looking at this situation just as Mossad operations. This is a very coordinated operation involving Mossad, the CIA, and other Western intelligence agencies inside Iran. Our intelligence apparatus has been very efficient in terms of preventing their atrocities. These kinds of challenges are pushing us to transform how we counter Israeli activities inside Iran. We are not just seeing Mossad, Mossad is one of the intelligence that are trying to sabotage and manipulate not only in Iran but even here in China. They are very active in sabotage and manipulation. That is why we are in close coordination with our friends and partners to prevent Mossad, the CIA, and other intelligence agencies from achieving their goals.

There is also western media reports that some of these arrests may have human rights concerns. How would you respond to such claims?



Human rights coming from the mouths of westerners and Europeans! It is a very bitter joke. They don't have any moral ground to talk about human rights after this slaughter and genocide in Gaza, in Palestine. Let me tell you something: in academic circles, there are people arguing that European after years of incompetence in protecting their own interests, and after Trump came to office and neglected them, there are arguing that Europeans are losing their strategic relevance. I’m not saying this to criticize, but i can now say after what happened in Palestine, they are definitely morally, ethically, and culturally irrelevant. They have no ground to talk about human rights, because they are party to this genocide and these atrocities.

And let me tell you, after the United States and Israel attacked our nuclear sites—sites that were under IAEA supervision, under UN safeguards—and they (the West) failed even to verbally condemn such attacks, which are a great violation of international law, now I can say that even they are losing their international law ground to talk about anything. They always claimed to be architects of international law and international organizations, but by taking the wrong position on such a blatant violation of international law, they have lost all credibility. Iran is deeply committed to people’s rights. As a civilizational country, we do not use or abuse human rights as tools in foreign policy tool box. For the Americans and Europeans, human rights are tools in their foreign policy tool box to advance their ill political agenda. For Iran, it is a matter of merit, not just as means in foreign policy. So we do not take such accusations seriously, but we are committed to people’s rights.

It’s widely reported that if the regional escalation and tensions go further, there might be a possibility that Iran might consider closing the Strait of Hormuz. This is speculation. Do you think that would happen?



even during the Iran-Iraq war when there was war of oil tankers in Persian Gulf Iran tried to be securing the free shipment of oil in the strait of Hormuz and in Persian Gulf. So iran is the anchor of stability and is securing and the guarantor of this free shipment. This is the bottom line. This is the principle. Of course Iran even showed a lot of restraints and calculation when Israeli tried to spread this violation and this aggression into the persian gulf. Iran is predictable and measured until it is possible. We don't have any intention for that. But if the United States poses any existential threat on iran, then iran has no option just to think about all the options on the table. iran then cannot be more measured or predictable or act based on the calculation. So we are not talking about the Strait of Hormuz right now. This is our backyard. This is the place that you would like to secure forever. I told you that the persian gulf is the place that is attached to our territorial integrity. So this is very vital body of water for us, but god forbidden, united states shouldn't play with that. They shouldn't expose any existential threat on iran. If they do that, then iran has no option just to be acting differently.

So there is the red line.

Absolutely. There are red lines. If Iran has acted measuredly, is to avoid spreading or spillover of these tension and these wars to other regions. United states has shown that they are not very good in strategy calculations, they are doing things that has long term implications. So we are always warn them do not pose threats on our vital interests.

Doctor, let's move on to talk about the recent IAEA report that says Iran possesses some 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to about 60%. Would you please tell us what is the main use of the uranium that Iran currently possesses?



I think the answer is embedded in your question. This 60 % enriched uranium was under IAEA supervision. Every each gram of that was under IAEA supervision. It was not the hidden program that IAEA discovered or some others discovered. We did it from the beginning, under the IAEA constant supervision and monitoring. And it was just another sign of peaceful nuclear activities of Iran.

So it's for civilian purposes.

It is definitely for civilian, but everybody knows that 60%, up to 60% is for civilian [use]. But let me tell you something. Iran was very much abided by the JCPOA nuclear agreement that was signed in 2015 with P5+1. We put a lot of cap on our program, cap on the level of enrichment, cap on the number of machinery on centrifuges, cap on the quantity of enriched uranium. The main cap was on the level of enrichment: 3.67%. Americans withdrew from the JCPOA illegally and then put maximum pressure campaign on Iran. We exercised one year of “strategic patience.” The other side couldn't compensate for the U.S. withdrawal, and more than that they assassinated our top scientists—nuclear scientists and General Soleimani. So we decided to respond and go to 20%. It was not out of the blue. And then they again assassinated they sabotaged, so in response to what they did, we increased from 20% to 60%. One of the main issues in all our discussions and negotiations with the other side was that everything is reversible. Of course, the only thing irreversible is the economic pain that has been imposed on Iranian society. But these technical aspects are all reversible, and of course it could be done and can be done in meaningful negotiations.

完全是用于民用的。大家都知道，60%的浓缩丰度依然属于民用范围。但我要

So are you saying these growing percentages are going up from 20% to now 60%? Do you think this is more as a bargaining power for potential negotiations with countries like the US?

This is not a bargaining chip, but it is the right of the Iranian people. If the other side is not abiding by its commitments, and all our activities are under IAEA supervision—you and your audience should know that everything was done under constant supervision by international inspectors, it was not a hidden program that somebody discovered. We do have the right: if the other side is not committed to anything, if the other side is trying to sabotage, if the other side is trying to put unprecedented sanctions on ordinary Iranians and Iranian nation, and if the other side has the illusion of “zero enrichment in Iran,” so the response is that we also trying to exercise our rights extensively, not meaning that we are going to divert our program, which was not our intention. If it was our intention, then it would have done not on the supervision or on a constant monitoring of the IAEA. We are a member of NPT we are party to Non-Proliferation treaty. We are the member of iaea, so we know our responsibilities, and we are acting based on that.

And you assert that all of the enrichment is done for peaceful purposes.

Has anybody else said that Iran's program is about something else? Even the U.S. intelligence community, in its latest reports, stated that they have no evidence that Iran intends to divert its nuclear peaceful program. So there is not even a single report suggesting Iran’s program is not peaceful. There is active campaign, demonizing campaign on our nuclear peaceful program done by Israelis and mainstream media funded by American and Israeli’s lobby, but this is not the real case. The reality on the ground is that IAEA constant monitoring and all reports done on our program tell that everything is under the supervision and under the control of IAEA.

How would you further cooperate with the IAEA given the circumstances?

Our parliament has passed the resolution identifying Iran’s national supreme security council, as the main and sole authority to formulate Iran and IAEA relations.

So Iran and IAEA relation will continue, but modality is that it will go to our national security council. So this is a new modality that we are doing, but we are not going to stop our cooperation. In upcoming weeks, the inspectors will return to iran. They left Iran voluntarily, we didn't expel them. Because of the war, because of the aggression, they felt that they have to leave. They are going to return to Iran soon.

Doctor, now the recent attacks on your nuclear facilities, for example, in Natanz and Isfahan, would you be able to tell us the extent of damage that's been done and is there underway preparation work going for redeployment of such facilities?

When there are bombardment, there are damages and severe damages, you cannot target with the heaviest bombs or missiles and expect there will be no damages. There are serious damages. And every damage we consider as very serious, but definitely we need time to go in. There are many risks, many health risks that you have to be able to go through. And then we have to be able then to review our assessment of the extension of and the level of the destruction of our sites. Sorry, but this is not the issue, the issue is that the great violation of international law by the united states, by attacking our nuclear sites, which were in use without considering the health aspects of these radiation, aspects of this and everything else.

the only country on earth that has used nuclear bomb is the united states. They use it in japan. They showed that they showed that they do not respect anything. Human rights? forget about human rights, even about the basic rights of the people. So everybody should be vigilant that if united states has no red line of attacking other country's nuclear peaceful sites, so they don't have any red lines on any other things. We have to stop united states. We have to teach them a lesson that they cannot attack the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries recklessly and roguishly.

Doctor, now moving on, is Iran prepared to enter into another negotiation to come to a JCPOA-like program?



We were in the middle of negotiation. You remember that we were in Oslo, I was with foreign minister, his excellency Araqchi in Oslo a few hours before the aggression starts. Actually, we arrived in Tehran on midnight and then the aggression started at 3 am. [in Oslo] we exchanged a lot of messages through our channels to mister Witkoff and to the united states. And we were preparing ourselves for the 6th round in Muscat…

It was a couple of days before, right? You're due to have next round of negotiations.

Yes, the aggression happened on friday, and the negotiation was supposed to be on sunday. So the other side should be committing itself. They are sending a lot of messages that they are ready to get back to the negotiation, but this aggression has changed a lot of things on the ground. If anything happens in future, that will be an armed negotiation. all our fingers will be on the trigger, because the other side has shown to everybody that is untrustworthy. There is not only zero trust, but we have all the reasons to be so suspicious to the other side. They use or misuse of these framework of negotiations to advance their ill-political agenda. For future, we are double cautious.

Now, you talked about your suspicion about the US and Israel several times. What would be Iran's expectations and requirements if you would enter into direct or indirect negotiations again?

We have no rush to enter into any sort of indirect or any format of interaction with US unless we make sure that there are enough assurances of entering into result oriented negotiations. Israel is not a party that we consider as a partner, because we do not recognize israel as a country. And also we think that israelis have done a lot of atrocities against the palestinians. The first issue is to deal with the state of palestin. But on the united states, there are hostility between us and US going on for many decades. The united states after the islamic revolution tried to make a coup inside Iran. Later on they supported saddam hussein in his invasion of iran. And later on, they targeted our civil aircraft. So there are continuous of incidents or operations done by americans against the people of iran and against iran.

Probably we need the management of hostility between two countries, which may can happen through these sort of negotiations, but we are not rushing into anything unless we make sure that americans have moved on from the old illusions.

