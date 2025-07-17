Iran condoles Iraq over deadly fire incident

"The Islamic Republic of Iran offers its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the fire incident in neighboring Iraq's eastern city of Kut," Baghaei wrote on X.

"We express our deepest sympathy and solidarity with the people and Government of our brotherly country Iraq and stand ready for any assisstance in this trying time," he added.

"We pray to Allah Almighty for patience and strength for the victims' grieving families and a swift recovery for the injured."

At least 60 people have been killed and several more are missing in a huge fire at a hypermarket in Kut city in eastern Iraq.

MNA