  1. Politics
Jul 17, 2025, 3:18 PM

Iran condoles Iraq over deadly fire incident

Iran condoles Iraq over deadly fire incident

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei offered condolences to Iraq over the deadly fire incident in the city of Kut.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran offers its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the fire incident in neighboring Iraq's eastern city of Kut," Baghaei wrote on X.

"We express our deepest sympathy and solidarity with the people and Government of our brotherly country Iraq and stand ready for any assisstance in this trying time," he added.

"We pray to Allah Almighty for patience and strength for the victims' grieving families and a swift recovery for the injured."

At least 60 people have been killed and several more are missing in a huge fire at a hypermarket in Kut city in eastern Iraq.

MNA

News ID 234425

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News