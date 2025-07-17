Massive explosion rocks Syria's Latakia

As of now, no additional information has been made available concerning the origin or impact of the explosion.
Earlier on Wednesday, Israel regime launched air strikes on the entrance of the Syrian military headquarters and near the presidential palace in the capital, Damascus.
At least three people have been killed and dozens wounded as Israel carried out a wave of attacks on Syria, including bombing the Defence Ministry and areas near the presidential palace in the capital.
This item will be updated...
