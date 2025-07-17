  1. World
Massive explosion rocks Syria's Latakia

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Local sources reported an explosion in the city of Latakia in northwestern Syria.

As of now, no additional information has been made available concerning the origin or impact of the explosion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel regime launched air strikes on the entrance of the Syrian military headquarters and near the presidential palace in the capital, Damascus.

At least three people have been killed and dozens wounded as Israel carried out a wave of attacks on Syria, including bombing the Defence Ministry and areas near the presidential palace in the capital.

This item will be updated...

Marzieh Rahmani

