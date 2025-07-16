Iran, China discuss developing cooperation on key issues

On Wednesday morning, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks to review the latest regional and international developments and to discuss key aspects of bilateral relations.

Araghchi thanked the Chinese government for its warm hospitality and the successful organization of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting. He also expressed appreciation for China’s clear stance, as the rotating chair of the SCO, in strongly condemning the Israeli and American aggressions against Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as their blatant violations of the UN Charter and international law.

Highlighting the historic ties between the two ancient civilizations of Iran and China, Araghchi reaffirmed the firm commitment of the Iranian government to enhancing comprehensive strategic cooperation with China based on mutual respect and trust.

He also thanked China for its principled and constructive positions in international forums, particularly at the UN Security Council, in condemning the Israeli and US attacks on Iran, especially the dangerous assault on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities. Araghchi updated his counterpart on the latest situation following these aggressions and emphasized the responsibility of the UN Security Council and all governments to uphold peace and stability in the region and the world.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi praised Iran’s goodwill and its responsible and wise approach to preventing further escalation in the region. He reiterated China’s firm support for Iran’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security, stressing China’s principled opposition to unilateralism, coercion, and the use of force, while supporting diplomacy and dialogue to resolve disputes.

He further emphasized the importance of continued bilateral and multilateral efforts to avoid further escalation and confirmed China’s readiness to assist in this regard at international forums, particularly at the UN Security Council.

During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed the status of joint agreements and projects in various economic and trade sectors, and discussed ways to expand cooperatio.

