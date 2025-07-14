  1. Politics
Iran did not release simulated nuclear strike image on Israel

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – An unverified social media account has falsely claimed that Iran released an image depicting a simulated nuclear strike on Israel. The account in question is not affiliated with any official entity.

A recent post on X (formerly Twitter), published by an account calling itself “BRICS News,” shared an image allegedly showing a simulated nuclear attack on Israel and claimed it had been released by Iran.

This claim is entirely false. The account has no official affiliation with BRICS.

There is no indication that the image was released or endorsed by any Iranian media outlet, government body, or affiliated source. In fact, a review of official Iranian communications and media platforms shows no trace of the content in question.

The post appears to be part of a broader trend of disinformation campaigns attempting to escalate tensions or provoke responses amid a sensitive geopolitical climate.

While the image itself may be AI-generated or fabricated, its misattribution to Iran reflects a deliberate effort to manipulate narratives on social media.

As of now, neither the Iranian government nor any BRICS-affiliated body has acknowledged or taken responsibility for the image, and its origin remains unverified.

