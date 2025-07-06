2 IRGC members martyred while removing Israeli explosives

According to statement released by the Public Relations Department of the Lorestan IRGC Headquarters, on July 5, and simultaneously with the Ashura Day, during the clearing of the area in Khorramabad from explosives remaining from the invasion of the notorious Zionist regime in the 12-day imposed war, two more defenders of the homeland and brave youth of this homeland, Guard 'Ali Bazgir" and Guard 'Mir Hossein Mousavi' joined their the caravan martyrs."

The Lorestan IRGC further extended its condolences on their martyrdom and said a funeral procession will be held for them. The following photos of the two martyrs are released by the IRGC Lorestan.

The Israeli regime's assault targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and civilian infrastructure and resulted in the martyrdom of several senior military officials and nuclear scientists, as well as hundreds of civilians.

According to Iran’s judiciary, the Israeli war on the country left over 900 people killed.

On June 22, the United States, "Israel’s" biggest ally, carried out its own unprecedented strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

"Israel’s" attacks triggered a series of retaliatory drone and missile strikes from Iran, which demolished many Israeli military centers, forcing the regime to ask for a ceasefire and stepped up US support.

A ceasefire between Iran and "Israel" was reached on June 24.

