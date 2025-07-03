450 illegal immigrants arrested in Iran's Shahrud

According to a Mehr News Agency correspondent, Colonel Alireza Shaeini stated Wednesday night during a press briefing at the Shahrud Police Headquarters that the purpose of the operation was to ensure lasting security and peace for local residents.

He added that law enforcement officers, using intelligence monitoring, were able to identify and detain the illegal immigrants.

Colonel Shaeini noted that the arrested individuals have been transferred to the Semnan detention center and will be deported from the country.

He called on citizens to assist in maintaining public safety by reporting the presence of undocumented foreign nationals.

MNA/6519097