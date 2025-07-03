As Iran marks “American Human Rights Week” from June 27 to July 3, officials, institutions, and the Iranian people reflect upon decades of oppression, violence, and double standards perpetrated by the United States and its allies.

This week commemorates defining tragedies rooted in foreign aggression and terror:

The failed assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on 6 Tir 1360 (27 June 1981)

The 7 Tir bombing of the Islamic Republic Party’s headquarters and the martyrdom of Ayatollah Beheshti and 72 of his companions

The brutal chemical bombardment of Sardasht on Tir 8, 1366 (June 29, 1987)

The martyrdom of Mohammad Kachouyi on Tir 8, 1360 (June 29, 1981)

The martyrdom of Ayatollah Sadouqi on Tir 11, 1361 (July 2, 1982)

The inhumane downing of Iran Air Flight 655 by the USS Vincennes on Tir 12, 1367 (July 3, 1988)

Each event, Iranian officials argue, bears the fingerprints of a global arrogance that claims to uphold human rights while systematically violating them.

Exposing the Weaponization of Rights Despite America’s loud proclamations of promoting human dignity, Tehran maintains that U.S. policymakers exploit the concept of human rights as a geopolitical weapon.

With selective outrage and politically motivated condemnations, the U.S. has actively obstructed justice, silenced resistance movements, and trampled the rights of sovereign nations.

The unilateral and illegal economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. have evolved into a form of economic terrorism.

Far beyond political maneuvering, these sanctions have endangered Iranian lives by restricting access to vital medicine, scientific knowledge, aviation parts, and banking mechanisms essential for daily welfare.

U.S.-led restrictions have hindered Iranian students from studying abroad, obstructed access to international databases, and prevented Iranian scholars from sharing their research on the global stage. Iran’s youth—its scientific vanguard—are being punished simply for their nationality, in contradiction to all international norms.

Double Standards at Home and Abroad While presenting itself as the guardian of freedom, America remains silent about the plight of minorities within its borders—Muslims, African Americans, Asians, and Indigenous peoples who endure institutional racism and violence. Washington’s unwavering support for the Zionist regime, despite its documented atrocities against Palestinians, further exposes the contradiction between U.S. rhetoric and action.

The assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in 2020 by an American drone is upheld by Iranian authorities as clear state terrorism. For Iran, his martyrdom—recognized even by UN rapporteurs as a violation of international law—symbolizes the cost of standing for justice against global hegemony.

As banners line the streets and symposiums unfold nationwide, “American Human Rights Week” is more than remembrance—it is a declaration. A declaration that Iran, rooted in its revolutionary values and guided by the ideals of resistance, will never allow the truth to be buried by those who wield bombs and embargoes under the cloak of human rights.

As Iran commemorates the week, it reiterates its commitment to exposing American hypocrisy and championing the rights of the oppressed. The observance serves as a reminder of the resilience of the Iranian people in the face of relentless pressure and a testament to their unwavering pursuit of justice.

Throughout “American Human Rights Week,” ceremonies are held to honor the victims of American-backed terror and sanctions. Families of those martyred in bombings, assassinations, and the downing of Flight 655 share their stories, underscoring the human cost of U.S. foreign policy. The names and faces of those who perished due to a lack of access to medicine and essential goods are also remembered, highlighting the devastating impact of economic warfare on ordinary Iranians.

Iran continues to pursue legal avenues to hold the United States accountable for its actions. By presenting evidence to international courts and organizations, Tehran seeks to expose the illegality of sanctions, drone strikes, and other forms of intervention. The Islamic Republic calls upon the global community to condemn the U.S. for its human rights abuses and to support the Iranian people in their struggle for self-determination.

In response to ongoing threats and pressure, Iran is focused on strengthening its resistance economy and achieving self-sufficiency in vital sectors. By developing domestic industries, promoting scientific innovation, and fostering economic ties with friendly nations, the country aims to reduce its vulnerability to sanctions and safeguard the well-being of its citizens. This commitment to self-reliance is seen as a key component of Iran’s strategy to defy American hegemony and protect its sovereignty.

“American Human Rights Week” is not merely a domestic observance but also a call for solidarity with all those who resist American imperialism and defend human rights around the world. Iran expresses its support for the Palestinian cause, the struggles of Latin American nations against U.S. interference, and the rights of marginalized communities within the United States itself. By forging alliances with like-minded nations and movements, Iran seeks to create a united front against injustice and oppression.

As the week draws to a close, Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to exposing American hypocrisy and building a future of justice and independence. Tehran views itself as a beacon of resistance against global arrogance, inspiring others to stand up for their rights and challenge the dominance of the United States. Despite the challenges and sacrifices, Iran remains confident that truth and justice will ultimately prevail.

The 10th International Conference on American Human Rights from the Perspective of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution

Speaking at the Conference held on Wednesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh stated that Israel's aggression against Iranian territory is a blatant violation of human rights.

The politician asserted that the crimes of Israel and the U.S. against Iran constitute a blatant breach of human rights.

He emphasized the importance of exposing the true nature of the United States, which he accused of undermining the security of other nations through empty slogans.

Jalalzadeh further contended that the U.S., itself a violator of human rights, supports the crimes of certain regimes.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour