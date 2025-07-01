OPCW condemns Israeli attacks on Iran’s chemical facilities

The meeting, held on Tuesday in The Hague at Iran’s request, was convened in response to recent attacks carried out against Iran during the 12-day war imposed by Israel.

Iranian Ambassador to the Netherlands Hadi Farajvand—who also serves as Iran’s representative to the OPCW—denounced the Israeli aggression, which targeted civilians, including women, children, and scientists, as well as research centers and petrochemical sites.

Farajvand warned of the serious environmental consequences such attacks pose, including the potential release of hazardous chemicals, infrastructure damage, and long-term risks to public health and ecological stability.

He said Israel violated international humanitarian law and ignored binding international norms in carrying out the attacks. The ambassador also noted that Israel is not a party to treaties banning weapons of mass destruction and referenced prior attacks on chemical sites in Syria and Lebanon.

In response, Iran proposed the establishment of a working group within the OPCW to develop binding mechanisms aimed at preventing attacks on chemical facilities during armed conflicts.

