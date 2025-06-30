Western officials have been continuously and at great expense seeking regime change in Iran since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Although these efforts have always failed, the issue has been reiterated by American and Zionist officials in recent weeks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday warned that international discussions about regime change in other countries could lead the world into “hell,” reacting to recent rhetoric from Israeli officials on Iran’s government.

“No country or group of countries should discuss a change of power in other countries. If this happens, then the world will go to hell,” Peskov told Russian media.

