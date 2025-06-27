Iran rejects plan for US talks

In comments at a televised interview on Thursday night, Araqchi condemned the US’ complicity in the Israeli regime’s war of aggression against Iran.

He said while Iran was safeguarding the rights of its people in the indirect nuclear talks with the US before the Israeli aggression, the US decided to employ another method after its disappointment with negotiations.

Araqchi denounced the US’ military attacks on Iran as a betrayal of diplomacy and talks.

Refuting US President Donald Trump’s claim that nuclear talks with Iran will be held next week, the Iranian foreign minister said, “No agreement has been made on the restart of negotiations. There has not even been any talk of negotiations. The subject of negotiations is out of question at present.”

Araqchi explained that Iran remains committed to diplomacy, but the decision whether or not to resume negotiations with the US needs to be assessed.

Asked about Iran’s nuclear enrichment program after the American and Israeli strikes on the country’s nuclear facilities, the foreign minister said the damages were not minor as Iran is evaluating their extent.

“It is early to perceive that the ground is prepared for negotiations,” he noted.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/TSN