Tehran slams German support for Israeli Aggression

In a post on his X account, released in German language on Friday, Esmaeil Baqaei lashed out at Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz for “solidifying his position on the wrong side of history by positioning himself as a staunch supporter and apologist of a genocidal aggressor”.

“It is deeply shameful when a statesman ignores a blatant act of aggression and gross violations of international law -let alone attempts to justify them,” Baqaei added.

“When the head of government of a country like Germany, with the legacy of Berlin in 1945, ignores the warning ‘Never again war’ and supports Israeli aggression, war crimes, and genocide, he not only distances himself from the moral compass of history but also violates the collective conscience of the German people,” the Iranian spokesman said.

“Iran will not forget those who once supplied Saddam with chemical weapons -and those who today once again applaud when international law is violated. History does not forget easily, and the memory of nations is long,” Baqaei stated.

His comments came after German Chancellor Merz claimed in a statement on Tuesday that the Israeli regime "has a right to defend its existence and the safety of its citizens" against Iran.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 600 people, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and ordinary citizens.

The Iranian military forces started counterattacks immediately afterwards. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/TSN