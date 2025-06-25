Iran may reconsider stance on nuclear program, NPT Coop.

Following a diplomatic tour during the recent Israeli-U.S. aggression, Araghchi gave an interview to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. He said that Iran has tried to demonstrate its compliance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), but this treaty has failed to protect Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

He said that 20 years of transparency and trust-building regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program have not yielded positive results; therefore, this issue will be reconsidered, and the Islamic Republic may change its stance on the nuclear program and the NPT cooperation. However, the minister said that he cannot predict the direction of this change at this time.

Araghchi further said that Iranians have made significant efforts to acquire peaceful nuclear technology, with some scientists even losing their lives in the pursuit of this goal; thus, no one will stop obtaining this technology.

When asked about the Israeli-U.S. aggression against Iran and the Tehran’s response, he said that the involvement of the United States in this conflict demonstrated Israel’s failure, as they believed Iran would succumb to pressure. However, following Iran’s powerful response with its third generation of missiles, the enemies retreated and proposed a ceasefire.

Araghchi also said that Iran’s strategic attacks on U.S. military and intelligence bases in the region were acts of self-defense and should not be seen as violations of the sovereignty of neighboring countries. He mentioned that Iran’s ties with neighboring states, including Qatar, are based on historical bonds and social interactions.

Regarding his diplomatic mission during the conflict, he said that this effort aims to strengthen Iran’s security by identifying and condemning aggressors, as well as encouraging other nations to take a strong stance against aggression to create political deterrence.

On Russia’s position, the minister said that Moscow has taken a strong and clear stance in condemning the Israeli-U.S. aggression, adding that Russia is an influential player in Iran’s nuclear issues and that the Islamic Republic cooperates with Russia in various fields, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

He also expressed appreciation for the stances of regional nations regarding the recent aggression, saying that the region and the Islamic world condemned the acts of aggression against Iran, and the people of the region showed solidarity with the Iranian nation.

MNA/IRN85872600