IRGC says ready to respond to Israeli renewed aggression

IRGC said in a statement on Tuesday that it struck Israeli military targets with a volley of missiles in retaliation for overnight attacks on Iran, teaching the regime a “historic lesson” in the lead-up to a ceasefire.

The IRGC said that it had fired 14 missiles, targeting military and logistical centers across the Israeli-occupied territories “minutes before the ceasefire took effect,” the IRGC’s Sepah News website reported.

According to the statement, the missile strikes were carried out in response to overnight Israeli attacks that left a number of Iranians dead, teaching the regime “a historic lesson” that it will never forget.

The latest strikes on Israel came after the I.R.G.C. launched a missile attack on a U.S. airbase in Qatar in retaliation for Washington’s bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites early on Sunday. United States President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire less than a day after Iran hit the American base.

The strikes also marked the 22nd wave of Operation True Promise 3 that Iran launched on June 13 in response to Israel’s unprovoked attacks earlier that day.

Israel began its war of aggression on Iran by assassinating several top Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists in targeted strikes, and killing civilians in attacks on residential areas in the capital, Tehran, and several other cities.

MNA