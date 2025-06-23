  1. Politics
Jun 23, 2025, 6:25 PM

Iran's top gen. vows ‘proportionate response’ to US attack

Iran's top gen. vows ‘proportionate response’ to US attack

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – In his reaction to the recent US move against Iran, the chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces says that the country will give a ‘proportionate response’ to the US attack launched against Iranian nuclear facilities.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi noted that Iran’s punishment of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will continue with utmost might.

These measures will be conducted proportionate with the US aggressive moves.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Mousavi emphasized that US attack on Iranian soil will not go unanswered and the Iranian armed forces will give a regretful response to the US attacks.

He went on to say that US Trump’s support for Israeli prime minister is aimed at helping the fake regime which has failed in confronting Iran.

He continued to express his gratitude for the solidarity of the noble people of Iran in their support for the armed forces of the country, emphasizing that the country’s armed forces will give a crushing response to the threats of enemy.

The armed forces of the country will not compromise with any aggressor and will give a decisive response to the enemies’ attack, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi further underlined.

MA/6509579

News ID 233562
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News