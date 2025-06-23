Iran's top gen. vows ‘proportionate response’ to US attack

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi noted that Iran’s punishment of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will continue with utmost might.

These measures will be conducted proportionate with the US aggressive moves.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Mousavi emphasized that US attack on Iranian soil will not go unanswered and the Iranian armed forces will give a regretful response to the US attacks.

He went on to say that US Trump’s support for Israeli prime minister is aimed at helping the fake regime which has failed in confronting Iran.

He continued to express his gratitude for the solidarity of the noble people of Iran in their support for the armed forces of the country, emphasizing that the country’s armed forces will give a crushing response to the threats of enemy.

The armed forces of the country will not compromise with any aggressor and will give a decisive response to the enemies’ attack, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi further underlined.

