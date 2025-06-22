Yemen awaits Iran decision before responding to US aggression

Mohammad al‑Bukhaiti, a senior political council member of the Ansarallah movement in Yemen, announced that Ansarallah forces are coordinating with the “axis of resistance” and are awaiting Iran’s signal on when to launch a response to recent U.S. aggression against Iran.

Mohammad al‑Bukhaiti condemned the U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, describing them as shameless and aggressive.

He emphasized that neither the U.S. nor Israel can crush the collective will of the people of Palestine, Yemen, and Iran.

Al‑Bukhaiti reaffirmed that Ansarallah’s struggle would continue until Israel is destroyed, and they are currently coordinating—on an operational level—with the broader axis of resistance.

He stated, “We are in coordination with the axis of resistance to prepare a response to the recent U.S. aggression toward Iran. We are awaiting Iran’s decision regarding the timing to begin our own reaction”.

MNA/TT