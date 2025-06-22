Ansarullah reacts to US strikes on Iran

The Political Bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement issued a statement on Sunday condemning the "brutal and cowardly aggression" by the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its nuclear facilities.

"The American assault on Iran is a blatant violation of all international laws and conventions," the statement said.

Ansarullah declared the US action a “dangerous escalation” and "a direct threat to regional and global peace and security."

The statement accused the United States of unlimited criminal support for the Israeli regime, adding, “Washington's aggression falls within its ongoing backing of Zionist crimes against the Islamic Ummah.”

Highlighting the atrocities in Gaza, Ansarullah stated, “The Zionist enemy, with full US support, has committed genocide against the Palestinian population in Gaza, and these crimes continue without interruption.”

The group emphasized Iran’s consistent support for the Palestinian cause and resistance movements fighting the Israeli regime.

“This US attack cannot stop Iran’s path of jihad and liberation against American hegemony and its Israeli proxy,” the statement said.

Ansarullah reaffirmed its support for the Islamic Republic of Iran, including its leadership, people, and armed forces, in resisting American and Zionist aggression.

Calling on the broader Muslim world, Ansarullah urged all Islamic nations to abandon silence and neutrality, stating, “The only viable path in the face of Zionist-American arrogance is united jihad and resistance.”

MNA/