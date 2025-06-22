  1. Politics
UN chief slams US attack on Iran as threat to Intl. security

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres says US attacks on Iran's soil are a direct threat to international peace and security, Guterres wrote on X early on Sunday.

I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge - and a direct threat to international peace and security, Guterres wrote on X early on Sunday.

"There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control - with catasrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world."

"I call on Member States to e-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN charter and other rules of international law."

"At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos."

"There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace."

