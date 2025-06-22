  1. Politics
Jun 22, 2025, 5:40 AM

Trump delivers speech after attacking Iran

Trump delivers speech after attacking Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – The US President Donald Trump delivered a speech just minutes after he claimed responsibility for attacking Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to Al Jazeera, US President Donald Trump announced in a speech that the targets tonight were very tough.

Claiming that all three of Iran's nuclear facilities have been completely destroyed, he said that the US goal was to destroy Iran's uranium enrichment capabilities and prevent any nuclear threat.

The US president also added that he had "close cooperation with Netanyahu," the Israeli regime's prime minister, in invading Iranian territory and attacking nuclear facilities.

MNA/6507472

News ID 233463

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News