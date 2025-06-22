Trump delivers speech after attacking Iran

According to Al Jazeera, US President Donald Trump announced in a speech that the targets tonight were very tough.

Claiming that all three of Iran's nuclear facilities have been completely destroyed, he said that the US goal was to destroy Iran's uranium enrichment capabilities and prevent any nuclear threat.

The US president also added that he had "close cooperation with Netanyahu," the Israeli regime's prime minister, in invading Iranian territory and attacking nuclear facilities.

