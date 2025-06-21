Sudani reacts to Israel use of Iraq airspace to attack Iran

The Iraqi Prime Minister's Information Office announced in a statement that Irfan Siddiq, the British Ambassador to Baghdad, met with Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani on Saturday.

During this meeting, regional developments, the prospects for cooperation and bilateral relations, and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries were discussed.

In this meeting, Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's opposition to the violation of its airspace and the Zionist regime's continued use of Iraqi airspace to attack the Islamic Republic of Iran, and considered this a threat to international security and peace.

It is necessary for major countries, especially the member states of the UN Security Council, to play their role in stopping the aggression against Iran and the daily killings by the occupiers in the Gaza Strip, and to emphasize the need to provide access to aid for besieged civilians.

