Businesses , markets reopen in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – The Chamber of Guilds of Tehran announced the normalization of business activities in the Iranian capital on June 21 after a hiatus following the launch of the Israeli regime’s aggression.

The Chamber of Guilds of Tehran said the unions of all guilds and professions in the capital have resumed their normal activities as of Saturday, June 21.

The Israeli regime’s unprovoked attacks on Iran’s military and nuclear sites and residential neighborhoods that began on June 13 caused a partial closure of businesses.

With the situation returning to normal after the Iranian Armed Forces’ decisive retaliatory strikes against the Zionist regime, the resident that had evacuated the capital have begun to return home.

The roads to Tehran are packed with the travelers returning to their houses as security prevails in all areas of the metropolis.

