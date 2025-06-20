Full speech of FM Aragchi in Human Rights Council

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addresses the Human Rights Council at the headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva.

What follows is the transcript of his speech.

Mr. President,

Distinguished delegates,

I am Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran, a peace-loving nation inheriting one of the most ancient civilizations that has made significant contribution to human civilization, culture and ethics.

Now, this nation of 100 million population is subject to an egregious act of aggression by a regime that has been committing a horrible genocide in Palestine for the past 2 years and that is occupying the lands of neighboring countries.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I stand before this august body to remind you of the legal and ethical responsibility, each and every State member and observer of the Human Rights Council, has to stand up against this grave injustice.

Israel has launched an unprovoked aggression on Iran in stark violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter and in bold defiance of all the principles and rules that this Council stands for.

This is an unjust war imposed on my people since early hours of Friday 13 June when Israel perpetrated a mix of unlawful and criminal operations against off-duty military personnel, university professors and ordinary people. Hundreds of my fellow Iranians have been killed and injured following Israel's surprise armed attacks and terrorist operations on residential areas, public infrastructures, hospitals and health centers.

Our peaceful nuclear facilities have also been targeted despite their being under full monitoring of IAEA and despite the fact that attacking such facilities are absolutely banned under international law. Israel attacks on nuclear facilities are grave war crimes, given also the danger of environmental and health catastrophe as the result of radiological leakage.

Mr. President,

Iran, a founding member of the United Nations system, rightfully expects each and every one of you to stand for justice, rule of law and basic tenets of humanity and ethics. Iran is under a merciless act of aggression. This crystal-clear fact must not allowed to be twisted upside-down by Israel and its backers. Israel aggression on Iran cannot and must not be justified by any legal or moral standards. Any justification for this unjust and criminal war would be tantamount to complicity.

Iran is defending itself against this barbaric aggression. We are entitled, tasked and determined to defend our territorial integrity, national sovereignty and security with all force. This is our inherent right, as also clearly recognized under Article 51 of Charter.

Dear Colleagues,

The peace and rule of law are at serious stake as the result of Israel's unlawful invasion of Iran. Israel is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. International humanitarian law, already badly undermined as a consequence of Israel's relentless atrocities in occupied Palestine and elsewhere, is now under another extremely serious danger as Israel is committing grave violations of 1949 Geneva Conventions.

Mr. President,

Switzerland is the custodian of Geneva Conventions and Protocols on IHL and has an important responsibility in this regard. Indeed, every State party to 1949 Convention shall shoulder their responsibility under this Conventions, in particular Common Articles 1 and 3 of these Conventions.

Dear Colleagues,

We were attacked in the midst of an ongoing diplomatic process. We were supposed to meet with Americans on 15 June to craft a very promising agreement for peaceful resolution of the issues fabricated over our peaceful nuclear program. It was a betrayal of diplomacy and an unprecedented blow to the foundation of international law and UN system.

Let me be clear:

If there is any use for the costly systems and mechanisms we've created for the past 8 decades to preserve human rights and dignity, now is the time to do it.

We need action now. Indifference and inaction should not be an option. Anything less than that, would make everyone regret. The consequences of this war of aggression would not be limited to any single country. The whole region, and beyond, will suffer. But more than that: the whole UN-based international law system would be jeopardized badly.

This is a historic moment for human civilization when a civilized nation has come under an unjust war of aggression.

The world, every State, every UN mechanism and body, has to be alarmed and has to act now to stop the aggressor, to end impunity, and to hold the criminals accountable for their unending atrocities and crimes in our region.

This is a call from someone who has allocated his whole life to dialogue and diplomacy, but who also, is a veteran of an imposed war by Saddam regime and knows how to defend his beloved mother land.

Thank you.