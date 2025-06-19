  1. Politics
Jun 20, 2025, 12:03 AM

Iran rejects Israel's false claim of targeting a hospital

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran's mission to the United Nations categorically rejected the Zionist regime's false claim about targeting a hospital.

“Iran categorically rejects the Zionists' false claim about targeting a hospital,” the mission said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's mission to the United Nations stated that the self-defense measures by Iran are precise and fully in line with international law, and only target facilities that have directly participated in or supported the Zionist regime's illegal aggression.

Iran's mission to the United Nations said that unlike the Israeli extremists, Iran is committed to and adheres to international humanitarian law (IHL) and does not target civilians and civilian infrastructure.

