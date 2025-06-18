Iran takes control of Israel airspace: IRGC

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement after launching a fresh wave of attacks on Israel early on Wednesday in response to the Tel Aviv regime's aggression on Iran's soil.

In the statement, the IRGC revealed that it had attacked occupied territories with first-generation Fattah missiles.

The statement added that Fattah missiles managed to pass through the Israeli missile defense shield tonight and repeatedly shook the Zionist cowards' shelters.

"Tonight's missile attack showed that we have gained complete control over the skies of the occupied territories," the IRGC said, adding that the residents of Israel are now completely defenseless against Iranian missile attacks.

MNA/