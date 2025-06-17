Israel violates international law, threatening regional peace

During a phone conversation with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Tuesday, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's commitment to unity and cooperation with neighboring countries, including the UAE.

Citing the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh, he said that Israel has always sought to undermine initiatives on interaction and cooperation.

The Zionist regime disregards all international frameworks, committing crimes with the support of powerful nations, Pezeshkian said. "If such actions continue, the region may never experience lasting peace."

For his part, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, expressed solidarity with Iran.

“Our hearts are with you, and we pray for the safety of Iran and its people,” he underlined.

He highlighted the deep-rooted interests and connections between the two nations, noting that the UAE has launched extensive diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the region.

The Emirati official expressed hope that the initiatives would ultimately bring prosperity and peace to Iran and its people.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory, including on residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. High-ranking Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians lost their lives as houses were directly struck, affecting entire population centers.

