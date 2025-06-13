Dozens injured in Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel

Al Jazeera, quoting Zionist media sources, reported that at least 63 settlers were injured follwoing Iran's retaliation against Israel.
TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Dozens of Zionists illegally settling in occupied Palestine were injrued following Iran's retaliatory operation against the Tel Aviv regime on Saturday night.
Al Jazeera, quoting Zionist media sources, reported that at least 63 settlers were injured follwoing Iran's retaliation against Israel.
The number of injured may increase.
