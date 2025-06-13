Putin condemns Israel aggression on Iran

Iranian and Russian presidents held a phone call on Friday night.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call with President Masoud Pezzekian on Friday night, condemned the Zionist regime's aggression againstIran, offered condolences on the martyrdom of a number of civilians, nuclear scientists, and military officials, and expressed sympathy with the government and people of Iran.

These aggressions are a clear violation of international rules and laws, Putin said, adding that Russia is ready to mediate to stop the tensions.

Pezzekian, for his part, thanked the Russian President for the phone call, pointing out that the Zionist regime had been seeking to create tension and spread conflicts in the region since the first day of the his government by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh as an official guest of the country. Pezeshkian stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always stated that it is not seeking to build nuclear weapons and is ready to provide assurances in this regard to international legal authorities.

The Zionist regime's aggression is a clear violation of international rules and will certainly receive an appropriate response, the Iranian president stressed.

