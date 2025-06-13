No fatality in Israeli attacks on Natanz site: AEOI

In a statement on Friday after the Israeli regime's airstrikes, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed that damages were inflicted to parts of various complexes in the attack on the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan enrichment complex (Natanz facility).

"Investigations are underway to determine the level of the damage," the statement added.

"So far, there have been no reports of casualties among those who were present at the site," it also said.

"The investigations conducted have shown that no radiation or chemical substances have leaked outside the site," it further said.

The AEOI further described the Israeli aggression as in contrast to international law, including resolutions of the Board of Governors, the General Conference, and the United Nations Security Council.

It also lambasted the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency's refusal to condemn Israeli threats against Iranian atomic sites over the past two years. "This is while the Agency has practically distanced itself from the path of professionalism and impartiality by preparing biased political reports based on fake information received from the Zionist regime."

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran considered the IAEA silence to be a form of cooperation with the Zionist regime, accusing the Agency of becoming a tool in the hands of the Zionist regime which has lost its credibility as a valid international organization.

"This attack is a setback for the IAEA due to the Director General’s unjustifiable shortcomings and failure to play a professional and impartial role, including in ensuring the security of peaceful nuclear facilities under the Agency’s supervision."

"Undoubtedly, political pressures, which this time have been accompanied by military pressures, will not undermine the determination of scientists, specialists and employees of this great Iranian [nuclear] industry," the AEOI said. adding that "These great people much to the enemies' chagrin, will pursue the country’s lofty goals in further advancing the nuclear industry with double motivation.

