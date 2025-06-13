  1. Politics
Israel says conducted operation against Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Israeli regime says that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

Israeli media, citing Zionist regime officials, reported that the Israeli military has carried out an operation against Iran.

The Iranian side is yet to issue an official statement.

Minutes ago, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran.

