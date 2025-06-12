  1. Politics
Iran’s Army seizes large cache of smuggled weapons

Iran’s Army seizes large cache of smuggled weapons

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – A significant shipment of illegal firearms was intercepted by Iran’s army near the western borders in Kermanshah province, military officials announced.

Brigadier General Soleiman Taheri, Commander of the Western Regional Headquarters of Iran’s Army, announced the seizure of a large shipment of unauthorized weapons along the western border in Kermanshah province.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, General Taheri said, “After days of continuous intelligence and field operations, our dedicated forces successfully identified and confiscated the cargo.”

According to Taheri, the intercepted cache included 76 handguns, some manufactured in the United States and Turkey, as well as 7 Winchester rifles and 6 hunting shotguns.

He emphasized the army’s full surveillance over western border zones. 

Taheri said intelligence showed the weapons were intended for anti-security operations inside the country, but were neutralized before implementation thanks to timely military action.

This is the third major arms seizure in the region since the beginning of the current year, he said. 

The Iranian Army is fully alert and prepared to respond decisively to any threat against national security, he concluded.

