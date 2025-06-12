Pezeshkian inks message to Russia's Putin

President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended his congratulations to the President and people of the Russian Federation on the occasion of Russia's National Day.

In his message, Pezeshkian highlighted the growing course of the Iran–Russia cooperation, noting that bilateral ties have now reached a strategic level.

"I am confident," he said, "that with the continuation of this trend, bilateral, regional, and international cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation will continue to expand, bringing tangible benefits to the peoples of both nations."

Russia Day called the Day of adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of RSFSR before 2002 is the national holiday of the Russian Federation. It has been celebrated annually on 12 June since 1992.

MP/