Israeli attack on aid distribution site in Gaza kills 10

At least ten people were killed in an Israeli attack on a crowd of Palestinians at an aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza. Some 200 people suffered injuries.

Al Jazeera also reported massive air and artillery strikes on the southern part of the enclave, including the city of Khan Yunis.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January.

