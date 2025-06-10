Iran stresses continued support for Palestinians

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) hailed the Palestinian resistance in the meeting with Jamil Mazhar, stressing that the Israeli regime's criminal politicians have to be prosecuted for their crimes in Gaza and against Palestinians.

The top Iranian security official also said that "Victory over the oppressor is a divine promise that will be materialized."

Jamil Mazhar, for his part, stressed in the meeting with Ahmadian that "Resistance groups with their knowledge of the Zionist conspiracies, have maintained their vigilance and unity against the enemy."

The IRGC chief commander, Major General Hossein Salami also received the PFLP deputy secretary general for a meeting yesterday, where he stressed Iran's continued support for Palestine. "Even if we reach an agreement on the nuclear issue [with the United States] or the Gaza war ends, our enmity towards Israel will not end."

The Palestinian official was also received for meetings by Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the visit to Iran yesterday.

