In February 2018, the IRGC ground force commander announced the dismantling of an ISIL terrorist team in the country's western region.

Specifically, Commander of the IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour stated that the team, which had been engaged in the region, was completely dismantled after the killing of some terrorists by detonating suicide vests.

In this intelligence operation, 3 IRGC forced were martyred.



