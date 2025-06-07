Iran's Yazdani into ITF Turkey M15 final

Ali Yazdani secured his place after defeating a Dutch opponent on Saturday.

Earlier today, Iranian female tennis player Meshkatolzahra Safi claimed a gold medal in the same competition.

The 2025 ITF Men's World Tennis Tour is the 2025 edition of the second-tier tour for men's professional tennis. It is organized by the International Tennis Federation and is a tier below the ATP Challenger Tour. The ITF Men's World Tennis Tour includes tournaments with prize money ranging from $15,000 to $25,000.

MNA/6491510