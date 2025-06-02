  1. World
Tel Aviv comes again under missile attack from Yemen

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Media reported on Monday again that Yemeni armed forces targeted the occupied Palestinian territories under the control of the Israeli regime with a ballistic missile on Monday.

The Yemeni Al Masirah TV website reported that after the Yemeni ballistic missile was hovering over the occupied territories, millions of Zionist settlers were panicking and sought shelter.

Hebrew-language media have reported that since the resumed Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, Yemen has fired 44 ballistic missiles and 10 drones towards the occupied territories.

Hebrew media also announced that warning sirens were activated in 227 occupied cities and towns following the launch of a missile from Yemeni territory earlier on Monday.

The Israeli military has claimed to have intercepted the missile.

