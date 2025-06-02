US pauses imposing new sanctions against Iran

President Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign, a source close to the White House told WSJ, is now stuck running in place.

The new policy went out to top officials at the National Security Council and the Treasury Department, and then to the State Department. Relevant officials working on the Middle East were looped in, but the directive had to spread much further.

Why did the word come from the White House press secretary rather than the NSC or Treasury, as one might expect? Well, WSJ wrote that the NSC is a mess after the Trump Administration put more than 100 staffers on leave. New policy responsibilities aren’t fully sorted between the State Department and the Office of the Vice President, and CBS has reported that the NSC communications team is dissolving.

MP/