Elon Musk black eyed; How did that happen?

Elon Musk turned up with a black eye at a farewell press conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

According to the Independent, Musk said that he got the black eye from “horsing around” with his 5-year-old son, “Lil X.”

“I said go ahead and punch me in the face and he did,” Musk said. “X could do it...,” Trump said. “I didn’t notice it, actually.”

The billionaire revealed how he got the injury while speaking at the White House during Friday’s press conference, officially marking the end of his time as a special government employee heading up the Department of Government Efficiency.

He also made a joke about how he “wasn’t anywhere near France,” referring to an incident earlier this week where France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, shoved President Emmanuel Macron’s face in front of international media.

MP/