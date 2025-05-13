IRGC chief mocks capability of Israeli air defense systems

IRGC chief commander Salami said in a speech in a ceremony on Tuesday that "Iran was prepared for any scenario."

"We stand firm on our principles, our nation's dignity must be preserved," he added.

"Iran's military power has developed tenfold since last year," he continued to note.

General Salami further noted that Israeli air defenses have failed to intercept one single Yemeni missile fired in one single time, therefore, they cannot do much against a barrage of Iranian missiles.

"The Zionist regime's air defense cannot down 600 Iranian missiles launched, the IRGC chief said. He added that they might be able to shoot down 100 out of 600, but the other 500 will hit whatever sensitive targets they were fired at.

MNA