May 13, 2025, 2:08 PM

Iran reacts to PKK dissolution

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has reacted to the dissolution of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) group.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei expressed Iran’s support for the statement issued by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announcing the abandonment of arms and the group’s dissolution.

Iran considers the PKK’s announcement of disarmament and dissolution an important step toward rejecting violence and enhancing security, the senior Iranian diplomat stated.

“We hope the completion of this process will contribute to greater stability and peace in Turkey and the broader region,” he concluded.

