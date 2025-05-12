Iran strongly warns against activating snapback mechanism

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X that any misuse of the snapback mechanism will have serious consequences.

He added that Iran has clearly declared its stance. "We have officially warned all JCPOA signatories that any misuse of the snapback mechanism would lead to consequences—not only ending Europe’s role in the deal, but potentially escalating tensions to a point of no return.”

“The three European countries (E3) must ask themselves how the situation has reached such a deadlock.”

“Following recent consultations with Russia and China, I expressed my readiness to travel to Paris, Berlin, and London to open a new chapter in relations. This initiative led to preliminary talks at the level of deputy foreign ministers—fragile, yet promising. However, time is running fast.”

"How we respond to this critical moment will shape the future of Iran-Europe relations more deeply than many expect. Iran is ready to turn the page. We hope our European partners have the same will.”

